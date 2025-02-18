I turned on payments for this, my personal Substack, so that I can more fully test some features we are working on.

My advice is: do not subscribe! My content is sporadic as it is and I plan to continue to make almost everything public. I probably will make the chat subscriber-only though.

To the people who pledged subscriptions (!!!?) thank you, and if you want your money back just let me know.

Proceeds from anyone foolish enough to ignore this warning will simply offset my expensive habit of subscribing to too many Substacks.