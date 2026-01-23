Substack TV, Article Armageddon, President Plump

Playback speed×Share postShare post at current timeShare from 0:000:00/0:00Transcript76212Substack TV, Article Armageddon, President PlumpChris Best and Mills BakerJan 23, 202676212ShareTranscriptMills Baker and I discussed the new Substack TV appdonald boat Adam Mastroianni’s Text is king“Article Armageddon”Nikita Bier@nikitabierWith any social network: If you want to catalyze a new behavior, you have to overcorrect for a short period of time, especially for a long tenured userbase. (Please bear with Article Armageddon)4:44 PM · Jan 18, 2026 · 15.7M Views1.57K Replies · 223 Reposts · 5.94K Likesroon@tszzlthere’s something wrong with X articles. even the most beautiful essay would feel like slop written on X articles9:33 PM · Jan 21, 2026 · 189K Views103 Replies · 52 Reposts · 2.35K Likesnear@nearcyanTwitter seems to discourage quality thinking Although some of it may be gone, substack is still thriving in this area. Great place to spend more time on!Jack Clark @jackclarkSFSubstack increasingly feels to me like a nice combination of early Twitter, Tumblr, and Geocities. The blogosphere is back, baby!5:04 PM · Jan 21, 2026 · 35.1K Views22 Replies · 11 Reposts · 425 LikesThe impeachment of President PlumpMills’ sartorial quest to distance himself from his children, and Emily Sundberg’s review thereof.Discussion about this videoCommentsRestacksChris Best's Substackcb.substack.comcb.substack.comSubscribeListen onSubstack AppSpotifyRSS FeedAppears in episodeChris BestMills BakerRecent EpisodesMeet Zach from the Video TeamDec 17, 2025 • Chris Best and Zach @ SubstackMillsgivingNov 27, 2025 • Chris Best and Mills BakerJosie Zayner wants to create real unicorns with Embryo CorpNov 10, 2025 • Chris Best and Josie Zayner, PhDDylan Patel’s SemiAnalysis is back on SubstackOct 31, 2025 • Chris Best and Dylan PatelFree Press bought; new media era beginsOct 6, 2025 • Chris Best and Hamish McKenzieAlex Heath from The Verge goes independentSep 22, 2025 • Chris Best and Alex HeathRETURN OF THE PIRATE KINGAug 21, 2025 • Chris Best and Mike Solana