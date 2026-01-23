Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript

Substack TV, Article Armageddon, President Plump

Chris Best's avatar
Mills Baker's avatar
Chris Best and Mills Baker
Jan 23, 2026

Mills Baker and I discussed the new Substack TV app

donald boat

Adam Mastroianni’s Text is king

“Article Armageddon”

The impeachment of President Plump

Mills’ sartorial quest to distance himself from his children, and Emily Sundberg’s review thereof.

Discussion about this video

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 Chris Best · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture