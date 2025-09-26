Jessica Livingston, co-founder of YC, asked me about “Founder Mode”, our adventures with Elon, and the Substack story. This was a live taping of The Social Radars, and I swear the audience laughed at my jokes at least a little bit more than comes through in the recording. (YouTube, podcast)

Their power to silence depends on creating fear: We don’t take political positions at Substack, but we do sometimes talk about our principles so that people know what to expect from us.

and I wrote about how today’s threats to free speech depend scaring us into thinking they are inevitable — and why that won’t work. (This one is an essay so

.)

a16z is Moving to Substack: I caught up with

,

, and

about the move, free speech, and the attention economy. (

,

)

Complex Systems:

a.k.a. patio11 stopped by the Substack office and we took our recording studio for a test drive, talking about epistemic infrastructure,

, and more. (

,

)

Bonus: we made shiny new badges to set the subscribers apart from the Non-Paying Customers.