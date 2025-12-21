Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Rich Helppie The Common Bridge's avatar
Rich Helppie The Common Bridge
3d

Every writer and reader on Substack needs to repost this and forward to other platforms.

Chris it might be a good place to let non-subscribers comment on this.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies by Chris Best and others
Gloria Horton-Young's avatar
Gloria Horton-Young
3d

Censoring is policing.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
7 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 Chris Best · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture