What’s next for TikTok with Aaron Parnas

The ban, his new Substack, video strategy.
Chris Best
and
Aaron Parnas
Jan 23, 2025
47
20
Transcript

Aaron Parnas
is a new wave news reporter on TikTok now making a home on Substack, and the winner of our TikTok Liberation Prize.

The Parnas Perspective
Providing you with the Gen Z perspective on all the issues in the news.
By Aaron Parnas

Chris Best
Chris Best's Substack
cb.substack.com
Chris Best
Aaron Parnas
Writes The Parnas Perspective Subscribe
