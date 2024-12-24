Chris Best

December 2024

The Red Team
Scott Alexander, explaining why we should worry about “incorrigible Claude”, says top AI labs’ “default scrappy alignment plan” might include morality…
  
Chris Best
18
John Ward's breakout story
Fiction, feature requests, and how startup lessons apply to writers.
  
Chris Best
 and 
John Ward
26
31:14
Secrets of the Substack algorithm
With our CTO Jairaj
  
Chris Best
 and 
Jairaj Sethi
48
27:59
Bans & Manifestos (founders live)
A recording from Chris Best's live video
  
Chris Best
 and 
Hamish McKenzie
25
26:13
4o vs. claude vs. grok
A quick demo for fun
  
Chris Best
11
2:24

November 2024

October 2024

Jeff Maurer: To hell with the country, I'm getting a beach house
Yglesias protestors, late night TV, emotional hedge election bets, Megalopolis, and the Hot Girl button for going "mega viral, by EPA standards"
  
Chris Best
 and 
Jeff Maurer
2
29:08
I f*cking love Waymo: your questions answered
I am an unrepentant techno-optimist.
  
Chris Best
23
Sophia Efthimiatou, just hanging out.
Freddie deBoer, independence, and middle age.
  
Chris Best
 and 
Sophia Efthimiatou
14
32:04
