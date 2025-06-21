Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Emma Gannon's avatar
Emma Gannon
4d

Your “How I Built This” episode was SO good. Loved hearing the journey of how you got here and everything you learned 👌

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Chris Best
Will Watson's avatar
Will Watson
4d

“famously” gave me a good laugh!

Great piece Chris. Made me think that figuring out what other people want is especially challenging when we’re all still trying to figure out what it is that we want ourselves.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
16 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Chris Best
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture